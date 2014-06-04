Two Columbus business owners surrender to authorities after gambling raid

Two suspects surrendered to authorities on Wednesday, June 4, in an alleged Columbus Commercial gambling operation.

The arrests come a week after police raided three convenience stores.

Kulwant Singh and his two sons, Gurdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh could soon face racketeering charges.

"It's what we are going after; it's a very extensive charge. It entails a lot of investigation, a lot of details and a lot of pieces of the puzzle you have to put together," recalled Sgt. Joe Weatherford.

The teamwork between the DA's office, GBI and Columbus Police Department's Burglary and Theft Unit led to the seizures of three convenience stores.

Weatherford says, "We are currently going through the various evidence we have seized from the stores. All three of the stores have been shutdown, and the court has hired a receiver to handle the running and operation of those stores, if necessary at this time."

Kulwant and Mandeep Singh both turned themselves in on charges of criminal attempt, theft by receiving and commercial gambling. Gurdeep Singh was arrested last week following raids at the Pyramid Food Mart on Buena Vista Rd., Lucky Food Mart and Food Mart, both on Floyd Rd.

"You can give gifts and lottery tickets, but you cannot give cash for winnings from these machines," explains Weatherford.

All three suspects are now out on bond. Gurdeep Singh is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in June. No court dates have been set for the Kulwant and Mandeep Singh.

