Two people shot, police search for alleged gunman

The search is on for a gunman wanted in connection with a shooting on Friday. Columbus police tell News Leader 9 they're looking for 29-year-old Joseph Blanding who has been identified as the alleged shooter.

Police have issued three aggravated assault warrants for Blanding following an incident at 1324 11th Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.

In a statement sent to News Leader 9, police said Blanding confronted the mother of his children and her current boyfriend at that location.

He reportedly pulled out a pistol during the confrontation, firing several bullets at his ex-girlfriend.

Two people were hit by the gunfire but, they did not suffer life-threatening injuries. Police also said Blanding was last seen in a beige colored 1999 Cadillac DeVille with Alabama license plate number: 696AD6.

Detectives released the following description of Blanding: He stands about 6'3" tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on Blanding's whereabouts is asked to call 706-653-3400.

