Soldier recovering after shooting at the Carousel Lounge

Police tell us the 21-year-old Army soldier from Phenix City who was shot at the Carousel Lounge on Victory Dr. Saturday night, June 7, is recovering. He is currently listed in satisfactory condition at the Midtown Medical Center.



Columbus police were called to the club around 12:25 a.m. Sunday, June 8.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a possible gunshot wound to his back, according to police reports.

He was lying in the back parking lot of the building.

The man was transported to Midtown Medical Center where he is listed in satisfactory condition around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The weapon used in the shooting was a pistol. A possible suspect has not been identified.

The suspect and victim did not know each other, and a motive is unclear at this time.

