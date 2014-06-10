"Tax Increase" notice does not affect individual homeowners

It's that time of the year again, when the city of Columbus has to put people on notice.

The issue at hand is property taxes but there's no reason for taxpayers to worry.

Individual real estate taxpayers will not be affected. The city will collect just under a million dollars or 1 percent more than it did last year.

Finance director Pam Hodge told News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles the notice is required by state law.

"If we're going to collect in total what we collected in the previous year, then we have to notify citizens of a property tax increase, but because the millage rate remains the same, it will not impact individual homeowners as long as their assessment value does not change," explained Pam Hodge.

The new changes take effect in October.

Three public hearings are also required as part of the notice. The first two where held today in council chambers at the City Services Center. The last hearing will be June 17 in the same location at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.