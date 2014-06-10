Garbage rates increasing, Little League hike

Get ready to dig deeper into your pocket to pay more for trash pick-up if the city of Columbus gives the green light on a new proposed fee hike.

News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles sat in on the discussion Tuesday at city council.

In two weeks, city council is expected to put the garbage increase to a vote. If approved, city leaders say residents will pay 86 cents more per month compared to the existing $14.14 charge in garbage fees now.

Service fees are also going up for the city's recreational facilities like the Cooper Creek Tennis Center and there's an out-of-county component. People who live outside Musocgee County will pay higher rental rates.

The Little League and soccer teams were spared a rate hike, thanks to an objection by Councilor Glen Davis to remove a $5,400 increase from the $64,000 increase fee plan – which would have trickled down to the parents in the form of registration fees.

