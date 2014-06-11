Columbus residents speak out on closing of “criminal havens”

The Foxy Lady Lounge is one establishment on Victory Drive that has come under scrutiny.

Columbus residents are now speaking out on the city's efforts to shutdown two so-called "criminal havens."

A legal process that's already in the works against the Foxy Lady and Carousel Lounge on Victory Drive.

The street is lined with businesses on both sides of the strip and is very well-known for exotic style entertainment, especially at night.

"Nothing but trouble ever since I grew up here, and it's not going to get better until everything is gone," said Miguel Figueror, a Columbus native.

Figueror told News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles that over the years he's seen the good, the bad, and the ugly on the south side's main thoroughfare.

"Having everybody in there committing the crimes, it's not normally you hear there's a shooting on the street-- it's usually at one of the clubs on Victory Drive."

Figueror added he supports shutting down the Carousel Lounge and the Foxy Lady. Both strip clubs under the microscope by city officials as places of violence.

"I don't think they should close it down because people do stupid stuff... if someone gets shot at the McDonalds are they going to close the McDonald? I don't think so," stated Desmond Brown.

Brown was born and raised on the south side of Columbus. He thinks beefing up patrols in the area is better solution.

"If they had more police riding around the area when they close, it shouldn't be a problem," explained Brown.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said if the city can prove the Foxy Lady and the Carousel Lounge are in fact "criminal havens" they will condemn the properties and the city will claim the land.

No word yet on when a final decision could be made.

