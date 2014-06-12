Mayor seeks to close Carousel and Foxy Lady Lounge

Columbus may be on the verge of shutting down two strip clubs.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson says the Carousel Lounge and the Foxy Lady are under investigation for being so-called criminal havens.

News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles spoke to the Mayor on Tuesday about what's already been done and what happens next.

The Mayor says they're considering everything from the business licenses to the liquor licenses of the Carousel Lounge and the Foxy Lady.

Both strip clubs on Victory Drive have seen their share of crimes, with the most recent happening last weekend. A 21-year-old soldier was found with a gunshot wound to the back. He was lying in the parking lot of the Carousel Lounge.

The Mayor also pointed out that both businesses are side by side and the fact that they share a parking lot has been an issue in the past.

The city is in the process of pulling the crime records, including convictions at those establishments.

If they can prove incidents involving drugs, violence or prostitution, the DA's office will move forward with condemning the property.

You may remember this is not the first time the city has done this. Club Majestic was shut down, as well as "The Hole," a crime-ridden residential area that was leveled.

Another property the Mayor says is being investigated for possible closure is the Victory Mobile Home Park.

She says they've taken proactive steps to mitigate the city's concerns.

