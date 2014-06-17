Council passes resolution to build bathrooms on RiverWalk

The total cost of the construction will be $243,861.60.

The Columbus City Council has finally approved a resolution to build bathrooms on the RiverWalk after months of delay.

All of the councilor's present at Tuesday's meeting approved the resolution with the exception of Councilor Judy Thomas. Councilors Pop Barnes, Gary Allen, and Mayor Teresa Tomlinson were not present at the meeting.

The total cost of the construction will be $243,861.60. But with the $195,088.80 High Priority Grant, the actual cost to the city will be $48,722.80.

The bathrooms will be closed after every event nightly.

The Council also passed the $263 million operating budget for the 2015 fiscal year.

