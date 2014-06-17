RiverWalk bathroom construction project passes

Columbus city councilors have approved a controversial bathroom renovation project.

The plan has been a sore subject for months, but on Tuesday councilor Red McDaniel made a motion to pass the resolution, changing his initial vote from 'no' to 'yes.'

Talks about the bathroom construction project have been going on since March when city council first brought the issue up for a vote.

Construction workers and joggers are on the RiverWalk every day, and they say new restrooms would be a nice addition.

"I think it's a good idea, we need it," said Dayna Moon, construction worker with Holbrook Service Company. "More structured down here, more facilities for people. I think it's a great idea."

"I think it's wonderful," added resident Mike See. "When I came here in 1988 the downtown area was not a place you wanted to frequent a lot on the weekends... now it's our first choice."

The new facilities will cost more than $243,000 and is a far cry from the existing bathrooms located in the heart of the RiverWalk near CSU's campus.

One major part of the project will be digging up the concrete which we're told will cost the most money. But as for the plan for the bathroom, we're told the plans are still in the works.

"It seems to me that a $250,000 bathroom as an afterthought is not appropriate," said councilor Judy Thomas.

For that reason Thomas says she voted no to the construction project. McDaniel was also against initially but then changed his mind.

"The fact that public needs a rest room, there's going to be a lot of people using the facilities," McDaniel said.

The city is responsible for a 20 percent match of the grant at nearly $40,000.

