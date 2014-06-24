Columbus condo owner struggles to find solution for severe leak in roof

The owner of a Columbus condominium is up in arms over who is responsible for repairing damage to her ceiling caused by a leak in the roof.

Christine Bouyer called News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles to help her sort through the conflict.

Inside Bouyer's upstairs bedroom, there are large cracks and water stains. From the looks of it, the ceiling could be on the verge of caving in.

"This has been an ongoing problem. They've told us that they've fixed it, but as you can clearly see, it has not been resolved," explained Estelle Bouyer.

Estelle is the condo owner's sister. She and other family members have been very involved in trying to help Christine resolve the matter, especially because Christine is a double amputee.

"We've written letters. We've had meetings without any resolution at all," added Estelle.

News Leader 9 reached out to the Hidden Lake Condominium Association president. With Christine's permission, the board president sent News Leader 9 the email correspondence between him and Christine concerning this situation. The emails date back to March and April of this year.

In the email, the association responded in part by stating: "In the case of roofs leaking, Hidden Lake repairs the roof and as a courtesy and we have the maintenance staff paint over the water stain with kilz {a paint for ceiling water stains}."

The president also pointed out who is responsible for repairs when it comes to condos. Unlike tenant/landlord relationships, the association will take care of external issues and the homeowners cover repairs internally.

"They did a temporary fix to the roof, they told her daughter, who was away in the military, they would fix it," says Estelle. "But now she's back, and it's still not fixed. We don't know what to do."

The upstairs leak caused other problems with the carpet in the bedroom, and in the first floor living room, according to Estelle.

The association says it directed Christine to contact her insurance company to help defray the cost of those repairs.

Hidden Lake has an insurance policy for the condominiums and the policy has a $10,000 deductible. All home owners are told to carry an addendum to their homeowner policy to cover this first $10,000 for repairs, according to Charlie Clippinger, Hidden Lake Board President.

Christine said she called her insurance company, and they told her the repairs would require a $500 deductible.

