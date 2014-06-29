Driver of fatal accident involving 12-year-old will not face charges

The pictures shown on Christopher Haywood's Facebook page give the indication that he was a young boy who loved life. The tender 12-year-old diehard Alabama fan's life came to an end Friday afternoon around 1:15 along Bayview Drive.

Lt. Andy Williams with the Phenix City Patrol Unit said Haywood and the driver were riding in a three wheeled trike—with one wheel in the front, two wheels in the rear, a seat and a canopy.

"Currently, I don't believe the driver will be charged; we are still investigating the case and looking at all the factors of the case," stated Williams.

Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr., also told News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles that both Haywood and the driver jumped from the moving vehicle when the driver noticed problems with the throttle.

"While accidents involving trikes are rare in the area, they are looking into all aspects of vehicle safety using trikes, which are quite different than the rules of the road for motorcycles," Williams added.

"What's classified as a motorcycle--standard state laws riders would be required to have proper head protection as a helmet compared to a passenger car, pick-up truck--does require the use of seat belts."

The boy suffered blunt force trauma to the head. His body has been sent for an autopsy in Montgomery. It is unclear in the two were related.

