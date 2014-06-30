Churches , bars and schools can prohibit guns on their property

Permit holders can take guns into government buildings, churches, schools and bars starting July 1.

The Georgia Safe Carry Protection Act is one of hundreds of laws going into effect in Georgia on Tuesday.

Even though the law gives people the right to take guns into churches, bars, schools and government buildings, those places must allow it. Some places are opting to still prohibit weapons on their property by posting a sign that states: "Weapons of any kind are prohibited on these premises, regardless of a concealed-carry permit."

Pastor Norman Hardman of Faith Worship Center, International in Columbus and Mount of Transfiguration in Auburn, Alabama says while the new but puts him on edge, we must use wisdom in the new law.

"I think that if we let people go loosely, we'll have a vigilante spirit. So now we have to control what's in our churches. I'm glad that at this point, we can put up a sign that says, you can't bring this in here," explained Hardman.

The law doesn't mean that anyone can carry a gun anywhere. Only those persons with a Georgia Weapons Carry Permit are allowed to bear arms in those places the permit it. Those permits could cost around $200 and everyone must pass a background check.

This law will also mean changes at the City Services Building in Muscogee County. Everyone will now have to enter the back doors so they can go through security.

Other bills establish a new grant for technical college students and limit the governor's ability to expand Medicaid.

The bill can be found in its entirety at this link.



Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.