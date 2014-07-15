Railroad safety slogan: "See Tracks, Think Train"

Columbus police are investigating a railroad death after finding a man dead on the train tracks early Tuesday morning.

The body was discovered near 5th Avenue and 16th Street. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the victim is Bennie Clay, Junior.

Clay was struck and killed by a passing train. A sample of clay's blood will be sent off for a toxicology test.

Meanwhile-- News Leader 9 is making you aware of railroad safety.

Railroad accidents involving pedestrians and or vehicles are such a widespread problem.

Norfolk Southern Railroad Company is partnering with Operation Lifesaver to curb trespassing on railroad tracks.

The two entities have come up with a slogan to help drive home their message:

"See tracks, think train." The idea, according to Norfolk's Public Relations Director Robin Chapman is --anytime is train time.

Chapman said freight trains can come along at anytime and they don't keep regular schedules. They can move fast and are surprisingly quiet and dangerous.

"They should not be used for shortcuts; They should not be used for recreational trails. If a pedestrian or bicyclist needs to cross railroad tracks that should be done only at designated railroad crossings, pedestrian or street crossings," stated Chapman.

According to Operation Lifesavers, 13 people died in Georgia in vehicle train collisions last year while more than 60 were injured.

When it comes to trespassing on railroad property, 15 people died in 2013 compared to 21 injuries...

But on a national scale, nearly 1,193 people died in highway rail crossing incidents.

