Trial begins for man accused of murdering pregnant girlfriend

The trial for a Phenix City man facing two counts of capital murder began on Monday, July 21 at 9 a.m.

Curtis Newsome was arrested last July after his pregnant girlfriend, Caneya Webb, was found dead in the bathroom of her Edmond Estates apartment in Phenix City.

Webb leaves behind three children, ages 5, 4, and 3. Newsome is the father of Webb's youngest child.

Roslyn Giles will be attending the trial and will bring us the latest information on this case.

