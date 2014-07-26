Three wounded in early morning Columbus shooting

Three people were shot before dawn on Saturday, July 26, in a parking lot on the 3800 block of Baker Plaza Dr. in Columbus.

The shooting occurred just before 3:30 a.m. The victims were taken to Midtown Medical Center by private vehicles.

A 28-year-old Fort Benning soldier suffered gunshot wounds to the back and stomach, and remained in unsatisfactory condition on Saturday afternoon, according to hospital officials.

A 20-year-old female victim was shot in the right thigh. The third victim, also a 28-year-old male, was shot in the right elbow. They were treated and released.

Lt. John McMichael told News Leader 9 there was a party in the parking lot of the complex involving a large crowd. When another group tried to join in, a fight ensued and then shots rang out.

McMichael said a they have a suspect in mind, but no arrests were made.

The case is still under investigation.

