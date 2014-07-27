Surveillance photos show alleged suspect in action

Surveillance photos released by the Columbus Police Department show an image of an alleged suspect in two armed robberies.

You can see the alleged suspect walking into the Weems Food Mart and then pointing a silver handgun at a clerk in the pictures.

He was wearing all black, black and white tennis shoes, white socks, with a brown complexion, goatee, and an earring in his left ear, according to police.

The Family Dollar on Hamilton Road was robbed around 9:30 Saturday night, while the Weems Food Mart on Weems Road happened around 7:15 p.m.

If you have any information on these crimes and the suspect, call the Robbery and Assault unit at 706-653-3400.

