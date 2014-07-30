Hit & run accident leaves man with broken arm

Columbus police are investigating a hit and run accident that happened Tuesday evening on South Lumpkin Road.

According to police reports, a Phenix City man was trying to make a left turn in the Water Resource Facility on South Lumpkin Road after leaving the National Infantry Museum.

Suddenly, a man on a black motorcycle came up from behind the victim and clipped his arm. The man had his left hand out, using the correct signal. Eyewitness Dr. James Dorchak assisted the victim until paramedics arrived.

"It's kind of sad, because technically I think the road belongs to all of us," Dr. Dorchak said.

Dorchak, who was also riding his bike in the area when the incident happened, says the motorcycle driver just kept going and never stopped to check on the victim.

The driver was on one of those racing bikes, he clipped him and took him out and the man did a nose dive. The only description of the suspect is that he was riding on a black motorcycle with an orange helmet.

With the biking community increasing in Columbus, the number of bike related accidents is also on the rise. On Tuesday, we received reports of at least three such accidents. Bike-related accidents are becoming a growing concern for those peddling their way down the road.

News Leader 9 spoke to Darryl McClary, Manager of Ride on Bikes in downtown Columbus.

"A lot of people drive inattentively and they don't consider it," McClary said. "But, they are out there and we're asking everyone to be on the lookout for them."

McClary also showed us some biking equipment every biker needs to have before hitting the road. The most important thing is a helmet and making sure the helmet has a reflective coating on it. Secondly, make sure you have on very, very bright clothing so that you can be very visible to motorists as well. Also for your safety, you want to wear gloves to protect your hands."

No word on a suspect yet. The victim is now recovering at Midtown Medical Center where he underwent surgery on Wednesday.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.