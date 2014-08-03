1 arrested after Columbus police investigate weekend shootings

Update:

Columbus police arrested one suspect in connection to a shooting on Dogwood Avenue.

Eronjavel Davidson is charged with aggravated assault and pleaded not guilty in Recorder's Court.

Original Story:

Columbus detectives continue to investigate two separate shootings that occurred Sunday afternoon.

The first shooting happened at about 3 p.m. on Dogwood Avenue where a man was walking down the street and suddenly shots rang out from inside a car.

The victim was shot in the neck and transported to the ER and is in critical condition.

Neighbor Joe Foster called 911.

"We applied pressure to the area where he was bleeding when 911 came," Foster said.

Foster, a longtime advocate for teens and young adults in the community, showed us where the victim was laying when the bullet hit him.

"One of the neighbors tried to put him in the vehicle and we soon took him out of the vehicle so he could be stabilized," Foster said.

Officers were also dispatched to West Park Drive near Carver Park and Hunter Road for another shooting.

Lt. James Walton told News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles the incident started with a dispute between neighbors. One party went inside the house, while the other party allegedly pulled out a gun and fired into the home.

The bullet grazed the victim's chest. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have issued a warrant for 23-year-old Artez Coppins in reference to this shooting. No word on why the neighbors were arguing.

A motive for the shooting is still unclear. If you have any information about the crime you're asked to call detectives at 706-653-3400.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.