Phenix City gives the green light for Chattahoochee River zip line

In September, local adventurers will get a chance to zip high in the air above the rapids with a new zip line over the Chattahoochee River.

Tuesday, Aug. 5, Phenix City Council gave the go ahead to extend the line to the Alabama side of the river.

News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles visited the site and saw the progress first-hand.

Work crews at 11th Street and Bay Ave. on the Columbus side were hard at work.

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe said Tuesday's vote by city council allows for zip line poles to be placed on the opposite side of the river. He says it's a unique situation that probably doesn't exist anywhere else in the world.

"We need to capitalize off of that, but the great thing is, it shows that we are working together to make our cities a better place, and that we can add amenities, not only for people in our cities, and outside because again, at the end of the day, it'll help raise Phenix City and Columbus," Lowe stated.

Phenix City and Columbus will both receive a percentage of the proceeds from each trip down the zip line. The amount of the percentage is unclear right now. The project will cost $400,000 to build the attraction. Uptown Whitewater Management, LLC and Whitewater Express are footing the bill.

