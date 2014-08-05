Phenix City joins the fight to save jobs at Fort Benning

Phenix City leaders are taking the proposed cuts at Fort Benning seriously.

City council passed a resolution Tuesday to express opposition to a proposal cutting 14,000 jobs on post.

Columbus already has a committee dedicated to keeping the 3rd Brigade intact and now Phenix City says it will get busy letting congressional leaders in Washington know how they feel about the cuts.

If the cuts go through, 27,000 residents will be impacted with about $1.3 billion in sales, purchases and taxes also taking a big hit, according to Gary Jones, Military Liaison for the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Eddie Lowe said Fort Benning definitely affects Columbus and Phenix City.

"We're talking about the sequestration," Mayor Lowe said. "We're just trying to get ahead of that because again, as we were told yesterday by Gary Jones, the more letters we send out to our people, the better chance we have of not losing those opportunities from civilian to the tax dollars to salaries."

Mayor Lowe says Tuesday's resolution gives council the go ahead to contact congressional leaders.

Gary Jones is heading up the campaign in Columbus to save jobs at Fort Benning. He is asking everyone to go to the chamber's website for a pre-printed letter that you can send directly to your legislator.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.