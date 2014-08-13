Muscogee County official to co-chair Michelle Obama's First Lady's Luncheon

A Muscogee County officialis being tapped to assist First Lady Michelle Obama with her largestfundraiser.

Vivian Creighton-Bishop, MunicipalCourt Clerk and wife of Congressman Sanford Bishop, was recently selected to co-chairthe First Lady's Luncheon.

The event attracts womenand men from all over the world, including spouses of the heads of state andformer first ladies.

"I'm very happy verypleased that they thought that I was worthy of holding that position," Creighton-Bishoptells News Leader 9. "So over the next year, I will be preparing for that eventas the co-chair, and then I will chair that event during the last year ofObama's administration. I will chair that event for her."

Creighton-Bishop was thefirst African American President of the First Lady Club assisting Barbara Bushduring the Bush administration.

The event will be heldnext spring in Washington, D.C. Proceeds will go to Michelle Obama's favoritecharity.

