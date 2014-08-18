Columbus ‘spider web’ slated for possible congestion relief

Multimillion dollar road improvement projects could soon be in the works in Columbus. Some construction projects are designed to ease heavily congested areas.

State lawmakers heard about the projects first-hand during Monday's state Transportation Study Committee made up of House and Senate leader including Representative Calvin Smyre.

Traffic flows from five different directions with about dozen lanes at Buena Vista Road, Brennan and St. Mary's Road.

The "spider web" has been a real headache for drivers for decades, especially during morning and afternoon drives. The bigger problem is when the train holds up traffic.

The construction plans were presented at council last Tuesday and again Monday in council chambers at the Citizen Service Center.

The committee made up of state lawmakers from both the House and Senate listened as local officials laid out $220 million in proposed road construction projects.

The money is coming from T-SPLOST, A Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax passed by Columbus voters in 2012. Forty–six million dollars will likely go towards an overpass or an underpass at the spider web.

This means drivers will no longer have to worry about being stopped by the train.

News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles talked to one lady who is ecstatic about the idea. "Well, every time I have to go to work the train is there and every time I come back, the train is in there again. It takes a lot of time. I have to go way round to Fort Benning Road just to get home," stated Donella Jenkins.

Another driver, Jeffrey Butler added, "It's pretty bad especially in the morning time when you're trying to get to work. I see it every day. How would you feel it they were to correct the problem by putting an overpass or underpass here? It would be nice, people would be able to get to work on time,"

City Planning Director Rick Jones said the reality of the spider web project is still about two years off. He expects construction to start in 2016, if approved by council.

There are other projects slated for T-SPLOST money including improving the interchange at Buena Vista Road and I-185, South Lumpkin Road Multi Purpose Trail and the RiverWalk Completion.

