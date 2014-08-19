Examining race relations in Columbus

The Missouri crisis is rekindling a debate in America: race relations between blacks and the men and women in blue.

News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles hit the streets to find out how African American men in this community see the issue.

Developmental psychologist J.A. Hood and founder of juvenile support organization Project Rebound Inc. says he's been teaching young people how to handle the law since 1994

"They travel in groups, not only that, but when law enforcement come… you don't run," Hood advises.

Those are just a few of the tips outlined in the publication "The Law and You," which Dr. Hood uses as a teaching tool for youth.

"'I've been pulled over due to racial profiling. I know it would have been a set up if I had not known how to respond. I also told them, when an officer says anything to you yes, sir, no sir."

They're instructions Columbus native and bail bondsman Marcus Grimes says he now teaches his 16-year-old son.

"Tell him to be respective, make sure he has his seat belt on, make sure he has his insurance card, his driver's license, abide by whatever the officer is asking him to do."

Columbus police Captain Freddie Blackmon says the principles they follow apply to anyone they come in contact with regardless of their race.

Lieutenant Tim Wynn in the training division says when they're on a traffic stop, they don't know who the person is or what they may have done..

"The best think on a traffic stop is to allow the officer to see your hand… when they're approaching the vehicle it kind of puts them at ease a little bit."

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.