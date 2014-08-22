Two teens in custody after 16-year-old shot, killed in South Columbus

Antonio Robinson, 44, was also arrested in connection with the incident. Photo courtesy Muscogee County Sheriff's Office

Columbus Police say they are looking for a suspect responsible for shooting Christopher Jones to death on Aug. 21.

Police say there was an echange of gunfire with the occupants of the car and from people on the front yard of the house on 1055 Winston Rd.

Police say there is a history of police calls to the residence or to the general area of the residence that would be indicative of unruliness.

During the investigation, 44-year-old Antonio Robinson was also arrested in connection to the incident, although his role is not yet clear. He is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana with intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime and Keeping a Disorderly House.

Robinson is a resident of 1055 Winston Rd., a few houses down the Winston Rd. and Head St. intersection where the car wrecked. Police say thOfficials say many residents in the area refer to 1055 Winston Rd. as a "Party House", and there is a history of police calls to the residence and surrounding area that would indicate unruliness.

Two teenagers are in custody after another teen was found shot to death on Thursday night, Aug. 21.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Christopher Jones, according to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.

Police say two people, a 14-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, were passengers inside the vehicle that Jones was driving. These two teenagers were not injured.

The vehicle was reported stolen on Aug. 21,2014. Authorities say firearms were found inside the car.

The 14 and 15-year-olds were taken into custody. They are now charged with Felony Murder since the two were involved in this criminal incident. The juveniles are also charged with Possession of Handgun by a Minor, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime and two counts of Theft by Receiving.

Police say a handgun found inside that car was stolen as well.

The two teens were taken to Regional Youth Detention Center.

Police say the incident happened around 10:10 p.m. on Winston Rd. Jones was involved in a shootout with other individuals while driving a dark-colored car. Witnesses described the scene as a "war zone."

Authorities found a wrecked vehicle at Winston Rd. and Head St. Jones had crashed the car in a ditch after being shot.

Police say Jones died at the scene.

According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, Jones was shot at least once in the head. Bryan said Jones was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m.

Dennis Gibbons lives right across from the Winton Rd. and Head St. intersection where the stolen vehicle crashed. He says he first thought it was just a car accident until he noticed Jones' body inside the car.

"It sounded something like boom, boom, boom, boom!" Gibbons recalls. "Couple minutes later, I was walking into my bedroom from my living room when I heard a big boom. I turned around, walked outside, and I saw the car had jumped into that ditch, and into the yard next to the intersection. There was a dead body in the car. I called 911, and told them to get to the scene as soon as possible, because the guy inside the car looked like he was already dead or he was dying."

Gibbons said he wants the city to help make Winston Road a safer place to live for the residents.

"Columbus police, sheriff and our mayor need to come out here and clean up Winston Road," Gibbons says. "This place isn't safe for kids here. I've lived here for the last seven months, and I've heard scary rumors and I lost count on how many gunshots go off in the neighborhood here. This place is not safe."

Police say investigation continues to find a subject that was involved in an exchange of gunfire with the occupants of the car.

Coroner Bryan said Jones' death marks the 18th homicide in Columbus this year.

Jones' body was sent to Atlanta on Friday at 7:30 a.m. for an autopsy.

