Pedestrian killed on 13th Street identified

A female pedestrian has died of her injuries after she was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning, Aug. 22, at the intersection of 13th St. and Broadway Ave. in Columbus.

Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the woman as 51-year-old Virginia Hammock. Hammock was reportedly homeless, and her last known address was in Phenix City.

Hammock died of blunt force trauma, the coroner says. Her body will not be sent for an autopsy.

The vehicle that hit her is owned by the Bi-City Service Company, a heating and air conditioning company located in Columbus. According to the coroner, charges will not be filed against the driver because Hammock was reportedly jaywalking. However, this has not been confirmed by police.

