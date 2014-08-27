More details: Double homicide suspect turns himself in

Attorney William Kendrick said his client Brandon Conner, 35, has expressed his feelings about the awful incident that's happened to his son and girlfriend. It's a horrible crime he's now accused of committing.

"He's devastated by this incident; he hasn't been able to sleep. He's been going through a lot, just dealing with the gravity of the entire incident. Of course he denies any involvement; we turned him in last night. There was no incident."

Kendrick said they are looking forward to trying the case in court where a lot of facts will come out.

Conner is facing two counts of murder for the deaths of his own son, six-month old Dylan Conner and Dylan's mother 35 year old Rosella Mitchell.

"Members of his family and or police have been in contact with police since that night. He was in custody for quite some time and released that morning. Pretty much thinking that it's going to be around the same time the house is still ablaze."

The house caught on fire early Thursday morning. Authorities pulled both bodies from the charred house and later revealed the fire may have been a cover up. Autopsies revealed the mother was stabbed in the neck and torso. There's still no word on how the baby died and no indication from police on whether any arson charges are forthcoming.

News Leader 9 has learned Brandon Conner worked at Davis Broadcasting as a programmer, according to his attorney and arrest reports. We also know Mitchell was a previous employee of DBI, but it is unclear if the two worked there at the same time.

Brandon Conner is expected in court on Friday at 2 p.m.

