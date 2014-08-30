Two pedestrians killed in Opelika traffic accident

Two Opelika residents are dead following a Friday night traffic accident that took place around 9:30 p.m. at 1200 Columbus Parkway.

When officers from the Opelika Police Department arrived on the scene, they found two people who had been struck by a vehicle.

The victims have been identified as 42-year-old Angela Brooks and 51-year-old Ronald Edwards, both of Opelika, according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

Brooks was airlifted from the scene by Lifesaver helicopter to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. She died from multiple blunt force internal injuries in the emergency room at 2:55 a.m.

Edwards was transported via ambulance to East Alabama Medical Center emergency room and stabilized. Shortly after arrival there, he was airlifted by Air Evac helicopter to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. He died in the intensive care unit at 4:55 p.m. from a severe head injury and multiple blunt force injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is believed to be okay. Authorities said Brooks and Edwards were apparently trying to cross Columbus Parkway when they stepped in front of the westbound vehicle and were struck.

Alcohol is suspected to have played a role in the accident.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.