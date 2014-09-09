Columbus City Council settles firefighter sexual misconduct claim

An alleged sexual misconduct case involving two Columbus firefighters is now settled.

City Council decided Tuesday, Sept. 9, to award compensation to one of the workers.

The resolution passed by Columbus City Council today awards $25,000 to former fire department employee Sasha Rivera.

The case stems from an alleged improper sexual relationship on the job between Rivera and Columbus firefighter Benjamin Todd. Todd was fired from the job, but reinstated in July after he filed a companion claim.

Rivera was employed at the fire department on a probationary status, and has since been released, according to city attorney Clifton Fay.

We reached out to Mayor Tomlinsonto find out why the city decided to settle the case with Rivera. She says the city wantedto avoid litigation.

