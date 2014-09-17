Be There: CVLGA offers programs to help students

Parents, if your work hours are interfering with your child's homework time, the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries may have a good solution.

A new program launched with the Muscogee County School District gives your child access to a live tutor online.

Homework help can be a valuable resource for students and their parents, and for Muscogee County School students, that help is now at their fingertips with the click of a mouse...

"It explains what CLUE is, what CLUE isn't, how to use it, the resources that are available," says Chattahoochee Valley Libraries Director Alan Harkness.

Harkness says to access CLUE or Chattahoochee Libraries United with Education, the web address is www.cvlga.org.

There you can access a live tutor a host of resources to help with math, reading geography and much more.

Galileo is a statewide data base of magazine articles. It can be of very helpful when researching certain topics.

Muscogee County Director of Communications Valerie Fuller says it's a great tool for students.

If you have a library card you can access the information using your number through the Chattahoochee Libraries' website.

To access CLUE, students can use their Georgia testing ID number or G-I-I-D.

The Musocgee County School District will soon announce a tutorial for parents.

