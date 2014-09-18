City of Columbus in need of $4.5 million software upgrade

Replacing outdatedhardware for the City of Columbus is proving to be a financial challenge.

The new computer system isneeded to help the city have a fair and equitable taxing system for allproperties.

The horribly outdatedcomputer system is a hindrance to the City of Columbus.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinsonsays the city is leaving millions of dollars on the table from properties thathave been incorrectly assessed, or that have not been reassessed in a timelyway.

The $4.5 million Oasissoftware will allow the tax assessors and tax commissioner's offices to findthose properties that have fallen through the cracks. The problem is how to payfor it from an already bare bones budget.

"Re-appraising all of ourhardware to make sure we catch any mistakes out there, that's going to be athree year process beginning in FY16. And we're going to have to pay for itannually as we go. And it would have to come, right now, from the general fund,"Tomlinson says.

The reappraisal portionwill cost $900,000 over three years. Tomlinson says she hopes that by 2016, thecity's financial situation will be better as conditions continue to improvefinancially.

No decision was made onthe software update. City councilors are expected to take a vote at their nextregularly scheduled meeting.

