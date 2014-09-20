Missing elderly man found, according to Columbus police - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Missing elderly man found, according to Columbus police

Robert James O'Neil, 82. Photo courtesy Columbus Police Department. Robert James O'Neil, 82. Photo courtesy Columbus Police Department.
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The search for a missing man in Columbus is over.  

Columbus police tell News Leader 9, 82-year-old Robert James O'Neil was found in good condition around 1 a.m. Sunday, September 21, 2014.

O'Neil was located in Prattville, Alabama. 

O'Neil went missing Saturday, September 20, 2014 after leaving the Burger King at 3101 Gentian Blvd. 

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly