Jack n Seven hosts “Scandal” premiere watch party

With Scandal, Grey's Anatomy and a new show called How to Get Away with Murder all premiering on ABC Thursday night, Sept. 25, fans everywhere were saying, "TGIT"—Thank God It's Thursday.

While some stayed in to take in the full three hours of new hit shows, others headed out to places like Jack N Seven on Victory Dr. in Columbus to attend a watch party.

We asked some Scandal fans, known as "Gladiators" what they expect out of the season.

Yvette Cody said, "I'm ready. It's time. I want to see how it plays out with Daddy Pope and everything that he's put in, the whole web he's woven."

Now that the night has wrapped up, many are already getting ready for next week's episode.

