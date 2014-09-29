Death investigations leave two families searching for answers

We have new details on two women found dead inside an apartment on Columbus' south side.

Police tell News Leader 9 they are investigating the bizarre incident but are not calling the deaths homicides.

News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles went to the scene Monday where she spoke to close relatives and friends of the women.

Family and friends of 31-year-old Tanyeka Nickerson and 28-year-old Kearia Robinson are in shock following the gruesome discovery made by Nickerson's sister.

"It's hard but I really don't think it has set in, for me it's like I'm in a really bad dream," stated Debra McLester.

McLester is Nickerson's first cousin. McLester said she and the two women found dead inside Ecanty Apartments on Cusseta Road. All hung out together.

"The reason why they came here is because she had my uncle's car and he was getting made about his car. They brought the car and were going to go back... I'm guessing," added McLester.

Before the two made it to Nickerson's sister's apartment where they were later found dead. McLester said they were all playing a game of cards Saturday night. Then, Sunday morning the two were found unresponsive.

Lt. John McMichael with the Columbus Police Department admits the incident is a little unusual in that two women were found dead inside the same apartment and in the same bed, but he says there were no signs of foul play.

Nickerson's sister reportedly didn't know the duo was inside her apartment. It's believed that a child opened the door to let both women inside.

Michael Patillo, McLester's boyfriend, also explained what the sister said happened.

"She went to check on them around 3 a.m. and they were droggy and she went back around 5:45 a.m. to check on them and they weren't responding."

McLester added Robinson just celebrated a birthday last Friday and leaves behind two kids. Nickerson, had four boys including triplets—all of the kids are under the age of 10. Nickerson recently received a certificate in medical billing and coding from Virginia College, according to McLester.

"She was always outgoing, everything she did, she did it--she made sure her kids had. She'd give a person her last."

McLester and Nickerson were also pursuing their associate's degrees at Virginia college in Health care Reimbursements.

Blood samples from both bodies have been sent for toxicology tests officials say they hope that will give some indication as to what went wrong. Officials say the results could take four to six months.

