Be There: Program helps students prepare for GA Milestones Test

Muscogee County teachers and administrators are learning a new way to teach students.

The program called Comprehension Instructional Sequence Module or CISM is intended to help students prepare for the new Georgia Milestones Test.

News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles sat in on the training on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Retired educator Kerryn Bowden says the "I Wonder Questions" are what they want students to ask themselves when reading a passage.

"It's more of that constructivism approach to learning where the students are going to have to give a reason why they are believing this way," Bowden said.

Bowden, a consultant with KJB Education in Polk County, Fla. has 33 years of experience in education. She's familiar with the new program CISM.

"When implemented with true fidelity, that means everyone is doing it as it should be done and there's no shortcuts, teachers were seeing gains not only on their classroom tests but even on the state tests," Bowden said.

And that's exactly what the district is hoping with the implementation of CISM.

"Most of our teachers are using these strategies, it's just having step by step where to use them, when to use them, and how to yield the effect of student high achievement," said Sureya Hendrick, Ph.D., a content specialist with Muscogee County Schools.

Those strategies include summarizing, inferencing, categorizing, paraphrasing and predicting.

Hendrick says these essential strategies that effective in literacy and habits all good readers should have.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.