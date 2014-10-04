Councilor "Red" McDaniel in ICU at St. Francis

News Leader 9 has learned that Columbus Councilor "Red" McDaniel is in ICU at St. Francis hospital, according to a statement released from Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

Tomlinson said Red is suffering from acute pancreatitis.

He reportedly began feeling ill Thursday and is now being treated at St. Francis on Manchester Expressway.

"He is also on a respirator, but that step was taken so the doctor could concentrate on treating the pancreatitis at hand and not have to worry about other factors such as oxygen levels," added Tomlinson.

The mayor also indicated that visitors are not allowed to see Red at this time.

"We are all hopeful for a speedy recovery and ask that you join us in prayer for the same."