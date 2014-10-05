Man upgraded to satisfactory condition from gunshot wound

A man with a gunshot wound is upgraded to satisfactory condition after undergoing surgery at Midtown Medical Center early Sunday, October 5, 2014.

Timothy Whitehead was transported to the ER by a driver who told police he noticed the victim stumbling along 29TH & Third Avenue around 2:00 a.m.

The victim told the driver he'd been shot; he then took the man to the hospital. Police say they didn't receive any calls about shots being fired in that area.

The victim wasn't talking when police spoke to him at the hospital before he went into surgery because he was in and out of conscientiousness, according to Lt. Touchberry.

Police have no clue who shot the man. They are hoping to soon learn more details about the gunman and what happened from the victim.