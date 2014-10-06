Paint Columbus Pink event goes all out to raise breast cancer awareness

Supporters of Breast Cancer Awareness Month participated in the kickoff event Saturday, Oct. 4 at Cascade Hills Church.

A pooch in pink, covered in foam in pink, posing in pink, a pink fire truck, running in pink, crawling in pink and jumping in pink – it's all part of Paint Columbus Pink.

"Everybody had a great time; we had 50 gallons of foam here today," said Wendi Murray, chair for the juvenile diabetes walk that also took place Saturday.

Paint Columbus Pink founder and producer Jan Hineman says every year they try to come up with something creative to celebrate breast cancer awareness.

"This year we decided to do a foam and obstacle course," Murray said. "What more fun could you do?"

And they went all out to paint Columbus pink.

"It was a pretty overpowering foam-filled day," Murray added. "We had the bells and princesses of a foam ball."

Paint Columbus Pink is also tickled to have the American Cancer Society as a local partner. The effort helps raise money for ACS, the Cheryl Carden Foundation, and local cancer patients.

"We have Bright Pink Lipstick Day coming up, we have the Power in Prayer, we've got Shop and Dine, and there's still more to come," Murray said.

