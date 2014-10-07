Newly-elected Muscogee Co. Board Members at odds with superintendent

In Muscogee County, two newly-elected school board members are making their grievances with the superintendent known even before being sworn into office.

Frank Myers and John Thomas both claim their mandate from voters to bring change is being dismissed by David Lewis' actions toward them.

In a four-page letter dated September 22, the duo addresses their concerns.

"I'm not at all for this to be confrontational, I want to work with the superintendent; it is in the best interest for him to be successful in Muscogee County," stated John Thomas.

At issue is who has the ability to make policy, the board or the superintendent.

The law is the board establishes policy as a whole, not individually and the superintendent executes that policy.

News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles obtained a copy of the law outlined in Georgia Code 20-2-60-61. It states in part... "The fundamental role of a local board of education shall be to establish policy and the super indent implements that policy."

We reached out to the superintendent for comment, but did not receive a response.

In the meantime, Myers said getting the policy issue straight is important for several reasons:

"We need to end no bid contracts, reform the purchasing component of the school system that goes from top to bottom, we want a top to bottom audit. We think that taxpayers need to know where their money is going."

Those campaign issues for which Myers and Thomas were elected, they feel were ignored by the superintendent in their recent orientations held September 8 and October 6, 2014.

"I didn't intend to fall in line with what was already in place which is why I ran the first place."

In the letter, Myers and Thomas also state they will not be supporting any tax increases of any description until the Muscogee County School Board proves it can manage taxpayer money.

Both say this comment comes in response to the superintendent telling about his plan to go forward with a new SPLOST in March of next year.

