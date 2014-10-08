Be There: International Walk to School Day

Thousands of students from across the nation decided to take a trek to school instead of take a ride as usual. It's all part of International Walk to School Day.

Stepping to the beat, more than 50 students from Clubview Elementary, Richards Middle and Hardaway High schools laced up their shoes Wednesday morning.

"It celebrates the benefits of walking to school and it also promotes physical activity," stated Janine Shingles.

International Walk to School Day involves more than 40 countries walking and biking to school on the same day. It began in 1997.

"It really brings awareness whether or not a community is a walkable community and whereimprovements can be made," Shingles explained.



Last year from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, almost 4,500 schools registered for Walk to School Day, this making it another record-breaking year for participation.

The goal of Walk to School Day hinges on instilling the importance of exercising and living a healthy life in the youth of today for a better tomorrow.

