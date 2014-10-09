Troup Co. coroner: Kia plant worker died of asphyxia

Troup County, GA coroner Jeffrey Cook confirmed with News Leader 9 Thursday morning that 57-year-old John Edd Dunnivant died of asphyxia, caused by the weight of the materials that had fallen on him.

A preliminary cause of death for the Kia Motors plant worker who died on Tuesday has been released by the investigating coroner.

Troup County, GA coroner Jeffrey Cook confirmed with News Leader 9 Thursday morning that 57-year-old John Edd Dunnivant died of asphyxia, caused by the weight of the materials that had fallen on him.

Cook said the full report will not be released with the investigation still open.

The West Point, GA police department released its police report, indicating emergency responders found Dunnivant at the stamping plates.



The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, forced a closure of the plant for their scheduled second and third shifts. Operations resumed fully on Wednesday.

Dunnivant's family said on Wednesday that they would make any statement on the accident, but would publicly announce funeral arrangements when they are made.



Kia Motors and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, are conducting an investigation on the incident, according to the U.S Department of Labor in a statement to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.