Buena Vista Tyson plant temporarily closed due to small fire

The Tyson food plant in Buena Vista is closed as a result of a small fire early Wednesday.

The area where the fire happened affected the manufacturing line, where a critical piece of the machinery may have been affected, Tyson Food Inc. Public Relations Manager Worth Sparkman said.

Sparkman said one crucial part of the plant being damaged affects the entire plant line, forcing the plants temporary closure. He said he hopes to resume the plant's operations "as soon as possible."

The Tyson plant in Buena Vista employs more than 200 people.

Plant employees were notified by phone of the plant's closure via telephone, but those who were not reached will be told as they arrived to the plant.

Chief Kenneth Burns of the Buena Vista Volunteer Fire Department says the call was dispatched on Tuesday evening around 11:45 p.m. The fire department extinguished the smoke at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.



Burns said the fire was a result of a feed wire coming into the plant that tripped a breaker due to a short. There was no live fire, but heavy smoke and an electrical smell resulted. There was damages to an electrical panel box that killed power to an area of the plant.

The plant was closed, but about a dozen employees were evacuated. There were no injuries.

