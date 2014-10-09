Elderly woman dies in Webster Co. house fire

WEBSTER COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - An elderly woman died in an early morning house fire in Webster County, GA on Thursday.

The woman, 81-year-old Sammie Blakely, died at a home located at 207 Fox Lane in Richland, GA. The fire call was dispatched at 1:15 a.m., according to a news release from Ralph Hudgens, the Georgia Insurance and Safety commissioner.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Hudgens' office through the Georgia Department of Insurance is conducting the investigation.

There have been 83 fatalities due to fires in Georgia in 2014.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.