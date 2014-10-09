Troops sent to aid Ebola-stricken areas to receive $400 extra pay

(WTVM) – Hundreds of military troops will be deployed to West Africa to aid people in the region battling the deadly Ebola virus – and the assignment includes more hazard pay.

According to Military.com, a Pentagon spokesman said the soldiers will earn up to $400 in extra pay.

Pentagon spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Nate Christensen told the website that troops will "receive $150 per month in hazardous duty-location pay" retroactive 30 days after their arrival.

Troops will also be eligible for an additional $250 a month for family separation pay for those with dependents, also retroactive.

The Department of Defense said on Wednesday that a special Marine task force is also being deployed from Spain to Liberia to help with U.S. aid.

"I can announce that 100 personnel from the Special Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Africa are deploying from Moron, Spain, to Dakar, Senegal, with onward movement to Monrovia. The current Ebola outbreak in West Africa has killed more than 3,800 people, according to the World Health Organization," Pentagon Press Secretary Navy Admiral John Kirby said.

Take our poll: Do you think that $400 in hazard pay is enough money for troops to get working with Ebola patients in Africa?

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.