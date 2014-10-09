RiverCenter Exec. Director Bullock to retire in 2015

The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts announced Thursday that Executive Director Dr. William J. Bullock will retire at the end of center's current season.

His retirement will be effective July 1, 2015, according to a RiverCenter press release.

Bullock calls his time as the center's executive director "a gratifying culmination of my career" after "47 busy years in music."

"I treasure the opportunity I've had to help shape the legacy of this fabulous institution that has transformed our community and will continue to invigorate," Bullock said.

Bullock, who retired as professor emeritus at Columbus State University in March 2000, will stay on as music director and conductor of Cantus Columbus, the chorus he founded. He began his career at the RiverCenter in 2003 as programming director.

Through his 12 years at the RiverCenter, he's also served as development director and associate director. In his tenure, Bullock helped fundraise more than $3.3 million in new donor, foundation and corporate funds, and garnered more than $730,000 in grants to the center.

