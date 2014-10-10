Teens take on anti-drug message in new program

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus High School welcomed Georgia's state attorney general to discuss a statewide prescription drug prevention program.

State Attorney General Sam Olens presented a video contest called "We're Not Gonna Take It." The campaign is geared toward Georgia high school students to "raise awareness about prescription drug abuse."

"Georgia high school students are being challenged to create a 30 second video explaining why they have chosen to live a healthy lifestyle and reject prescription drug abuse," a press release said.

The contest for submissions ends on Oct. 31. Prizes will be awarded to winners. For more information, check out the campaign's website.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, enough prescriptions for pain medications were written in 2012 - 259 million - for every American adult to have a bottle for themselves.

"Inevitably, many of those powerful pills end up in the wrong hands," the CDC said.

The Georgia Attorney General's office said in a public service announcement that prescription abuse leads to more than 500 deaths in Georgia annually.

