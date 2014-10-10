WWE chooses Ft. Benning for next 'Salute the Troops' show

(WTVM) - The WWE and Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal announced on Friday that Ft. Benning will host the 12th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops this year.

The event will be held on Tuesday Dec. 9 at the Columbus Civic Center, and performers will entertain military personnel and their families stationed at the military post.

"Our Service men and women work tirelessly for our freedom and we are proud to continue the Tribute to the Troops tradition with our partners at Ft. Benning and and Governor Deal," WWE Chairma and CEO Vince McMahon said.

It's the 12th year of the event hosted by the WWE and is televised around the Christmas holidays each year.



"The commitment and bravery displayed by our service men and women are unparalleled and worthy of praise," said Gov. Deal. "This annual Tribute to the Troops event provides us the opportunity to express our sincerest gratitude to those who put our safety above their own, and we're excited WWE has chosen to host this event in the great state of Georgia."

WWE Superstars and Divas will also spend Dec. 10 at Ft. Benning spending time with service members and their families.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.