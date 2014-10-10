Candlelight vigil to observe Domestic Violence Awareness Month Tuesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and many organizations are recognizing the movement by bringing attention to cause, especially in light of major media stories.

Hope Harbour, the nonprofit corporation through the Columbus Alliance for Battered Woman, will be sponsoring a walk beginning at Country's Barbeque on Broadway at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Registration begins at 5 p.m.

The Domestic Violence Roundtable, Inc. is also hosting a candlelight vigil in observance of those lost and who have survived domestic violence on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at Woodruff Riverfront Park.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 20 people per minute are victims of physical violence by an intimate partner in the U.S., equating to 10 million women and men each year.

