Advance voting starts Tuesday in Columbus

In Columbus, advanced voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014 for the Nov. 4 general election in Georgia.

Voters will decide on the two hotly-contested races for governor and U.S. Senate.

Three different locations will be open throughout the city for voters to cast their ballots beforehand. The places include the City Services Center, Columbus Baptist Association and Peachtree Mall with various times and dates.

Click below to view the complete list of polling places from the Board of Elections website by clicking here.

