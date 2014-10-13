Authorities: Remains found in Randolph Co. - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Authorities: Remains found in Randolph Co.

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
RANDOLPH COUNTY, GA (WTVM) -

Law enforcement officials in Randolph County, AL have confirmed they are working to identify the remains of a body found.

The body was found Sunday four miles north of Woodland, AL, Randolph Co. Chief Deputy Billy Lane said.

The body has been send to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to be identified.

The test results could be released in the next few days.

