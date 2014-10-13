Georgia Power announces monitoring service for severe weather

(WTVM) – In an effort to gear up for severe weather rolling into our area late Monday night into Tuesday morning, Georgia Power announced it will be monitoring the skies to respond to potential outages.

In a media release on Monday, Georgia Power said its Storm Center – available via smartphones, tablets and online – will allow their customers to report outages, downed power lines and give tips with pertinent information.

Customers will be able to also sign up for any alerts that they can personalize to their area, and can give and receive information before, during and after severe weather.

The service is available online at www.GeorgiaPower.com. You can find the Storm Center page on its website by clicking here.

Georgia Power customers can also call (888)-891-0938 to report issues. Georgia Power also recommends calling 911 if these issues persist, not to go out in bad weather, and make sure electronic devices - like radios, cell phones and cordless phones - are charged before bad weather hits.



Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.